Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,040 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

