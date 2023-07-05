Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $165.18.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

