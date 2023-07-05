Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

