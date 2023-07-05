Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $147.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,713. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.13. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $178.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

