Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. 483,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.33.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

