Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.9% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QCOM traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

