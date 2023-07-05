Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

