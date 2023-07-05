Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.34.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. 585,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,933,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

