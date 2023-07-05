Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $100.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,935. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

