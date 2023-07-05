Reviewing Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO)

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and U.S. GoldMining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -27.78% 0.23% 0.15% U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pan American Silver and U.S. GoldMining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00 U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.06%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than U.S. GoldMining.

60.5% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and U.S. GoldMining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.49 billion 2.09 -$341.75 million ($1.91) -7.76 U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. GoldMining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pan American Silver.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats U.S. GoldMining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About U.S. GoldMining

(Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.