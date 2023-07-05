Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.23 and last traded at $55.17. 5,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51.

Rheinmetall Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Rheinmetall’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.03%.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

