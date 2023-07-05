Ridgestone Mining (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Free Report) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.11.

Ridgestone Mining Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.12.

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ridgestone Mining Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other base metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Copper-Gold project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of approximately 3,459 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as interests in Alaska Property located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ridgestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridgestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.