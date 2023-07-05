Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Cap of $859,710.34 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $859,710.34 and $8,682.43 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019584 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,500.68 or 1.00019202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

