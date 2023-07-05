Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Free Report) were up 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Rise Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

About Rise Gold

(Free Report)

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.