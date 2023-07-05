Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 325,767 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,767 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $62,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 205,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,857. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 232.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $49,671.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,899.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,427,107 shares of company stock valued at $553,341,603. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

