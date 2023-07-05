Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $102.55 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,780 shares during the quarter. Exponent makes up approximately 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $102,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,927,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Exponent by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Exponent by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.05. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $677,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

