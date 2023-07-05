Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $132.01 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the period. Paylocity comprises approximately 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.19% of Paylocity worth $132,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,940 shares of company stock worth $21,993,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.87.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

