Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $29.44 Million Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,469 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.94% of PRA Group worth $29,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 4,535.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PRA Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PRA Group news, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PRA Group news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly purchased 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Price Performance

PRAA stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. 21,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,735. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.64 million, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.22.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Stories

