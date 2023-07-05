Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $41.87 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $41,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Watsco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,407. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.61 and a 1-year high of $383.83. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.31.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.