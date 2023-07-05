Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises approximately 2.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of ANSYS worth $159,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS Stock Down 1.2 %

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $322.97. The company had a trading volume of 106,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $339.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

