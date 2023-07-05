Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,631 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Power Integrations worth $57,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Insider Activity

Power Integrations Price Performance

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,473,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,408 shares of company stock worth $4,302,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $92.47. 56,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,624. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.17. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

