Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.43% of Medpace worth $82,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after acquiring an additional 273,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after acquiring an additional 218,554 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $43,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.94. 31,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,240. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.30 and a 52-week high of $243.03. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.16 and a 200 day moving average of $208.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

