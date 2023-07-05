RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Announces Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE OPP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 59,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.