RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

