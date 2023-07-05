Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Up 24.3% in June

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSBFree Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVSB. Raymond James reduced their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 26.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 401,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 83,464 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 343.7% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 283,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 219,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

