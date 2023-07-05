Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Up 24.3% in June

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVSB. Raymond James reduced their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 26.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 401,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 83,464 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 343.7% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 283,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 219,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

