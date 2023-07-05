RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

