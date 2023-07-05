RNC Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.2 %

HMC opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

