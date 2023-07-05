RNC Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 240,151 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

