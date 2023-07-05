RNC Capital Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after buying an additional 583,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,169,000 after acquiring an additional 87,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after acquiring an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

