RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth about $8,928,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 86.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IX. TheStreet cut ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

ORIX Price Performance

IX stock opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.