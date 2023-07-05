RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average is $137.88. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

