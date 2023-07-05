Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 7% Higher

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.68. 10,517,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 7,463,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $863,640.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 918,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 419,330 shares of company stock worth $3,914,778. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,376 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,778,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

