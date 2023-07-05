Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Up 4.2%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.35. 687,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,460,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.