Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in June

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. 21,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCKY. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

