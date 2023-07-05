Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading 3.3% Higher

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 380,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,416,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 660,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,851,861 shares of company stock valued at $136,425,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

