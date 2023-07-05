Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

RCLFW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 33,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,770. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

