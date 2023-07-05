Royal Harbor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 113,298 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned 0.45% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 259,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

