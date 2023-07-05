Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 565 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Shares of DE traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,394. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.