Royal Harbor Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.98. 264,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,898. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

