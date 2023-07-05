Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 4.3%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 448,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 338,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of C$80.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.89.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

