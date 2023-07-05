Rune 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $465.74 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Rune has a market cap of $21,584.54 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00003616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.13588299 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

