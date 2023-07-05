Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $1.13 on Top Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. Rune has a market capitalization of $22,126.44 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00003662 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.18069782 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

