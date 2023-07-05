Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,600 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $109.50. The company had a trading volume of 416,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,093. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,957 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 337,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,931 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,971,000 after acquiring an additional 524,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,436,000 after acquiring an additional 246,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

