Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Update

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ryvyl

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $515,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $220,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $48,000. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryvyl Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 132,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,040. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. Ryvyl has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

Ryvyl Company Profile

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 225.08% and a negative net margin of 72.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryvyl will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

