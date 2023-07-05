Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $211.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,986 shares of company stock worth $165,023,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Free Report

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.