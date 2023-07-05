Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,454 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 649,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 522,357 shares during the last quarter.

JMST opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

