Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

