Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.77.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

