Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.48 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.42 and a 200-day moving average of $324.42.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.