Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,040 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Shell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Shell by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

